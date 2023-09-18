Photo Credit: Israel Police
Knife used in the attempted terror attack at the Mizmoriya checkpoint between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion.

A terrorist was neutralized on Monday morning at the Mizmoriya checkpoint in eastern Gush Etzion. The terrorist aroused the suspicions of Border Police guarding the crossing, and when they asked to check him, he attempted to stab them. The terrorist was then shot in the leg and neutralized.

Advertisement


No one was harmed in the terror attack.

The Mizmoriya checkpoint is located between the Herodian, Tekoa, Nokidim region in eastern Gush Etzion and Har Homa in southern Jerusalem.

As of 9:10 AM the crossing has been reopened, but traffic is reportedly backed up in the area.

Construction recently began on the expansion of the Mizmoriya crossing between eastern Gush Etzion and Jerusalem, needed to improve the flow of traffic between the region and the capital.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetanyahu: I Suggest the Iranians Not Threaten Us, Nor Should Leftist Protesters
Next articleIsrael Lodged Official Complaint Against German Ambassador for Attending Supreme Court Hearing
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR