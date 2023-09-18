Photo Credit: Israel Police

A terrorist was neutralized on Monday morning at the Mizmoriya checkpoint in eastern Gush Etzion. The terrorist aroused the suspicions of Border Police guarding the crossing, and when they asked to check him, he attempted to stab them. The terrorist was then shot in the leg and neutralized.

No one was harmed in the terror attack.

The Mizmoriya checkpoint is located between the Herodian, Tekoa, Nokidim region in eastern Gush Etzion and Har Homa in southern Jerusalem.

As of 9:10 AM the crossing has been reopened, but traffic is reportedly backed up in the area.

Construction recently began on the expansion of the Mizmoriya crossing between eastern Gush Etzion and Jerusalem, needed to improve the flow of traffic between the region and the capital.