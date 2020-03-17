Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Inaugural day of Israel's 23rd Knesset -- lawmakers were sworn in in groups of three, in an empty room to avoid likelihood of infection with COVID-19 new coronavirus pandemic

Three Knesset members have entered into self-quarantine after having been exposed to those who are ill with the COVID-19 new coronavirus in Israel, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 news team.

One of the three is Likud MK Tzachi Hanegbi, who spent hours walking about the Knesset building before he was found to have been exposed to the virus.

Advertisement

Because the Knesset has very few windows, and the air in the building is recycled throughout with a specialized ventilation system, it is likely that all 120 Knesset members will have to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The other two MKs – Ram Ben Barak and Alon Schuster — are both members of the opposition Blue & White faction, and entered a two-week period of self-quarantine on Tuesday after having met with a husband whose wife was found to be ill with the virus. It was later discovered that the husband also tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNever Give Up – Psalm 118
Next articleIsrael’s Ambassador to Germany Tests Positive for COVID-19
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...