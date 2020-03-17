Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Three Knesset members have entered into self-quarantine after having been exposed to those who are ill with the COVID-19 new coronavirus in Israel, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 news team.

One of the three is Likud MK Tzachi Hanegbi, who spent hours walking about the Knesset building before he was found to have been exposed to the virus.

Advertisement



Because the Knesset has very few windows, and the air in the building is recycled throughout with a specialized ventilation system, it is likely that all 120 Knesset members will have to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The other two MKs – Ram Ben Barak and Alon Schuster — are both members of the opposition Blue & White faction, and entered a two-week period of self-quarantine on Tuesday after having met with a husband whose wife was found to be ill with the virus. It was later discovered that the husband also tested positive for COVID-19.