Photo Credit: Yad Vashem
The Boemestrasse Synagogue in Frankfurt, Germany, burning on November 10, 1938.

The international KFC fast food chain has issued a public apology after offering a special sale in Germany for the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the deadly pogrom that launched the Nazi Holocaust that took place November 9-10, 1938.

In an ad sent to thousands of customers via SMS, the company wrote: “on Kristallnacht Memorial Day, treat yourself to a crispy chicken.”

Advertisement

The ad sparked confusion – and outrage – on social media.

The company hastened to correct its faux pas with a second message that said:

“We apologize. Due to an error in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app. We are very sorry about this. We will check our internal processes immediately, so this does not happen again. Please excuse this error.”

The government-coordinated attacks on Jews across Germany burned and destroyed hundreds of synagogues as well as thousands of businesses and homes. At least 91 Jews died in the violence; 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up that night and sent to concentration camps.

It was the start of an open nightmare that changed the lives of European Jews forever, forcing Jewish Germans to rethink their priorities and to realize for the first time that they would have to flee their homes in order to survive.

The anniversary of the deadly pogrom that launched the Holocaust has since sparked other antisemitic attacks against Jews around the world.

Across Germany, many people call Kristallnacht “the November Pogrom” because the “Night of Shattered Glass” doesn’t come close to describing the bloody violence that took place.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article3 Arab Women and a Carlo
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...