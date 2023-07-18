Photo Credit: Chabad of Poland

Chabad of Poland has entered into a joint venture with Mosaic United to host summer programming for more than 200 Jewish Ukrainians.

Mosaic United is a global nonprofit that funds programs that strengthen the connection of young Jews to their Jewish identities and Israel, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

Advertisement





Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, MK Amichai Chikli, launched the program at a special appearance in Warsaw on July 17.

“Growing up we’d always look to the summer for an opportunity to leave the monotony of the rest of the year behind for an opportunity to play sports, have fun, and build everlasting friendships,” said Chabad of Poland Director Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler. “For our children, the summer is a unique time where we are able to provide informal education focused on Jewish identity, heritage, values, and customs in a more holistic and dynamic way.”

As part of the partnership, each organization has committed to either directly funding or fundraising for a portion of the programming costs, estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Since the start of the Russian incursion into Ukraine, Chabad of Poland has been on the front lines, helping Jewish Ukrainian refugees resettle in Poland and serving as a spiritual waypoint for those resettling in Israel and other nations. Throughout their time in Poland, Chabad’s locally based emissaries have provided Ukrainian Jewish refugees with shelter, food, and religious services to those in need.

“We’re extremely thankful to our partners – Mosaic United as well as Minister Amichai Chikli and his team – for supporting our summer program for Ukrainian Jewish refugees,” said Chabad of Poland Co-Director Rabbi Mayer Stambler. “Our hope is that our program will provide these children with some semblance of normalcy and emotional solace this summer, in a fun and inspiring setting.

“We’re extremely thankful to Tzvi Sperber and his incredible team at JRoots for helping to facilitate the funding for this program,” he added. Since the start of the war, Chabad in Poland has seen its expenses rise by more than $2 million.

Chabad of Poland based in Warsaw has opened its doors to Ukraine’s Jewish community since the start of the war, offering refuge, transportation, kosher food, medical aid, financial and material assistance, childcare, educational and social services, communal activities, and administrative and legal aid to tens of thousands displaced by the conflict.