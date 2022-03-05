Photo Credit: Yoav Ari Dudkevitch / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on the Sabbath for talks with Russia’s President Vladmir Putin about the invasion of Ukraine, according to the prime minister’s office.

The prime minister made the trip in a private plane that is usually used by Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad.

Bennett is an observant Jew, but Torah law permits travel on the Sabbath to save a life.

As of 7 pm local time, Bennett’s meeting with Putin was continuing, some two and a half hours into the discussion.

Both the United States and Ukraine were notified ahead of Bennet’s trip.

The prime minister was accompanied by Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who is assisting with translation, as well as Dr. Eyal Hulata, head of Israel’s National Security Council, political adviser Shimrit Meir and Bennett’s spokesperson Matan Sidi.

Bennett has repeatedly offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, including during his meeting with Putin in Sochi last October, but Putin has rejected the offers.

The prime minister’s office has refused to comment on the meeting, saying the issue is “particularly sensitive.”

A substantial percentage of the Israeli population is comprised of Russian and Ukrainian Jewish immigrants.

Despite the rejection of mediation, Russia’s president said he would maintain contact with Israel over the situation.

Russian forces are also stationed in Syria across Israel’s northern border, and Russia has provided the regime of President Bashar al-Assad with defensive weapons, including the S-300 anti-missile defense system.