Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană in Jerusalem on Thursday.



“Israel values its strong relations with NATO, and we are eager to further this cooperation,” said Netanyahu. “Together, we face challenges and seize opportunities for peace, focusing on threats from Iran and beyond.”

“We have excellent relations with NATO and excellent cooperation, and I look forward to increasing it even further,” he added. “We have great opportunities for peace in our area, but we also have great challenges, principally from Iran and of course from other areas as well.”

“I’m here to mark a new beginning in a very robust partnership between NATO and the State of Israel,” said Geoană. “We share many of the concerns that Israel shares. We see authoritarian regimes like Iran and North Korea and Russia posing challenges to our security both in Europe and also in the Middle East.”

“I’m here to reconfirm the strong interest that we have in building upon the exceptional technological sophistication of your great nation,” he added. “I chair innovation in NATO and through the new partnership that we are about to launch in the next few weeks, I know that we’ll be building our partnership to the next level. And I’m very privileged to be in Israel, a country that we admire, respect, and hope to work even closer with.”