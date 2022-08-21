Photo Credit: Mehdi Bolourian

Darya Dugina, daughter of nationalist Russian ideologue with strong influence over President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Dugin, died when her Toyota Land Cruiser exploded in the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy outside Moscow Saturday night around 9:30.

According to Andrey Krasnov, head of the Russian Horizon social movement, “This was the father’s vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went a different way. He returned; he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target.”

Witnesses reported that debris was thrown all over the road when the burning car crashed into a fence. Local emergency services reported one person was in the car at the time of the blast and they were dead following the blast.

Unofficial sources who knew her personally are confirming her death – still nothing from the family or official sources. This is what is left of her car pic.twitter.com/1xMzh6D93z — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) August 20, 2022

According to 112 News, citing sources close to the family, both Darya and her father were returning from the “Tradition” festival at the Pushkin museum in Bolshiye Vyazyomy, and Alexander Dugin was supposed to be in the car but went home in another vehicle.

Aleksandr Dugin disapproves of liberalism and the West, particularly US hegemony. He has asserted: “We are on the side of Stalin and the Soviet Union”. He described himself as a conservative, saying: “We, conservatives, want a strong, solid state, want order and healthy family, positive values, the reinforcing of the importance of religion and the Church in society.” He also said: “We want patriotic radio, TV, patriotic experts, patriotic clubs. We want the media that expresses national interests.”

He has advocated the foundation of a “Euro-Asian empire” capable of fighting the US-led Western world and was the organizer and the first leader of the National Bolshevik Party from 1993 to 1998 and, later, of the National Bolshevik Front and the Eurasia Party. His Eurasitic ideology calls for uniting all Russian-speaking peoples into one country by carving territory away from the former Soviet republics – which describes accurately the Putin regime’s policy against Ukraine since 2014.

In 2012, in a Kremlin-sanction rally in Moscow, Dugin addressed a crowd of tens of thousands with the following message:

Dear Russian people! The global American empire strives to bring all countries of the world together under its control. They intervene where they want, asking no one’s permission. They come in through the fifth column, which they think will allow them to take over natural resources and rule over countries, people, and continents. They have invaded Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria – and Iran is on their agenda. But their goal is Russia. We are the last obstacle on their way to building a global evil empire. Their agents at Bolotnaya Square and within the government are doing everything to weaken Russia and allow them to bring us under total external control. To resist this most serious threat, we must be united and mobilized! We must remember that we are Russian! That for thousands of years we protected our freedom and independence. We have spilled seas of blood, our own and other people’s, to make Russia great. And Russia will be great! Otherwise, it will not exist at all. Russia is everything! All else is nothing!

Denis Pushilin, leader of the rogue, pro-Putin Donetsk People’s Republic, blamed the Ukrainian government for Darya Dugina’s murder. He wrote on Telegram: “Vile villains! The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter… In a car. Blessed memory of Daria, she is a real Russian girl!”