Photo Credit: Army Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered US Cyber Command to halt all planning related to Russia, including offensive cyber operations, according to three sources familiar with the decision who spoke to The Record. Hegseth issued the directive to Cyber Command chief Gen. Timothy Haugh, who then relayed the guidance to the outgoing director of operations, Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage.

The order does not extend to the National Security Agency, which is also overseen by Gen. Haugh, or its signals intelligence activities targeting Russia.

Advertisement





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is set to meet with his national security team on Monday to discuss potential actions regarding Ukraine, The New York Times reported, citing a US official. According to the Times report, the proposed measures may include suspending or canceling military aid to Kiev that was approved by the Biden administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Hegseth are also expected to attend the meeting.

The Times cited former officials who noted that civilian leaders often pause military operations during delicate diplomatic negotiations, to prevent disruptions. However, for President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, pulling back from offensive cyber operations against Russian targets is a significant gamble.

Trump et al essentially rely on President Vladimir Putin to reciprocate by easing what many describe as an ongoing “shadow war” against the United States and its European allies. While key European powers insist their support for Ukraine remains steadfast, Trump—who has positioned himself as a neutral mediator in his effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war, has, at times, openly aligned with Putin.

Over the past year, ransomware attacks on American hospitals, infrastructure, and cities have surged, many originating from Russia. Intelligence officials have described these as largely criminal acts that Russian intelligence agencies have either sanctioned or ignored.

Even before Hegseth’s order, sabotage efforts in Europe—including suspected Russian attempts to sever communication cables, unexplained explosions, and assassination plots directed by Moscow, such as one targeting the CEO of Germany’s largest arms manufacturer—have intensified. Until now, the United States has played a key role in assisting European nations in countering these threats, often through covert cyber operations. However, that cooperation may now be at risk.

According to The Record, beyond internal challenges, Hegseth’s stand-down order could disrupt some of US Cyber Command’s most critical missions, particularly in Ukraine. Before the Russian invasion, the command deployed “hunt forward” teams to Kiev to strengthen its cyber defenses. Since then, it has closely monitored Moscow’s use of digital tools, especially for intelligence gathering.

But there’s a different, more disturbing angle to Hegseth’s suspension of cyber warfare against the Russians. Russia remains a hub for cybercrime, with both state-linked and criminal ransomware groups targeting victims worldwide. Cyber Command has played a crucial role in countering these threats.

The pause in operations could also leave private sector entities in the US and beyond more vulnerable if the command is no longer actively deterring Russian intelligence and military-linked hacker groups. For example, in late 2024, Microsoft reported that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had launched cyberattacks on government employees and other targets across dozens of countries to gain access to their systems.

Will Putin order his cyber thugs to lay down their arms as well?

Share this article on WhatsApp: