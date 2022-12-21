Photo Credit: Chabad of Russia / COLLive.com

Russia’s Chief Rabbi and Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Berl Lazar this week recited the blessings while lighting a giant menorah in Moscow.

“Despite the situation, permits were given,” Chabad emissaries in Moscow said about the Menorah lighting held right outside the walls of the Kremlin.

A large crowd of people participated in the joyous celebration, even though it was snowing and freezing cold, demonstrating the strength and dedication of Russian Jewry.

This report first appeared on the COLLive.com website.