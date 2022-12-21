Photo Credit: Chabad of Russia / COLLive.com
A crowd listens as Russia's Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar speaks before lighting a giant menorah outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 18, 2022

Russia’s Chief Rabbi and Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Berl Lazar this week recited the blessings while lighting a giant menorah in Moscow.

“Despite the situation, permits were given,” Chabad emissaries in Moscow said about the Menorah lighting held right outside the walls of the Kremlin.

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Rabbi Berl Lazar lights the giant menorah outside the Kremlin in Moscow.

A large crowd of people participated in the joyous celebration, even though it was snowing and freezing cold, demonstrating the strength and dedication of Russian Jewry.

Jews dance in Moscow after the lighting of the giant menorah outside the Kremlin on the first night of Hanukkah, Dec. 18, 2022

This report first appeared on the COLLive.com website.

