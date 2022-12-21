Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli Border Guard Police officers guard a checkpoint near Rachel's Tomb at the northern entrance to Bethlehem.

Israeli security forces opened fire Wednesday evening on a motorcyclist who endangered a security guard while fleeing a checkpoint inspection.

The motorcyclist arrived without license plates at the crossing, near Rachel’s Tomb on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

Advertisement



After noticing that the gates of the crossing were closed in order to stop him, the motorcyclist made a U-turn and headed back to the city, endangering a nearby security guard on the way.

“In response and due to the danger posed by his actions, a shot was fired by the force at [the motorcyclist]. No damage was detected and [the driver] continued to drive wildly, fleeing the scene,” an Israel Police spokesperson said.

“Forces were called to the scene and searches are being conducted for the suspect while clarifying the circumstances of the incident,” police said.

There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIn Russia, ‘Despite the Situation, Permits Were Given’ for a Public Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
Next articleRebbetzin Amit Yaghoubi–Mystical Power of Kislev and Chanukah
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR