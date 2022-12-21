Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli security forces opened fire Wednesday evening on a motorcyclist who endangered a security guard while fleeing a checkpoint inspection.

The motorcyclist arrived without license plates at the crossing, near Rachel’s Tomb on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

Advertisement







After noticing that the gates of the crossing were closed in order to stop him, the motorcyclist made a U-turn and headed back to the city, endangering a nearby security guard on the way.

“In response and due to the danger posed by his actions, a shot was fired by the force at [the motorcyclist]. No damage was detected and [the driver] continued to drive wildly, fleeing the scene,” an Israel Police spokesperson said.

“Forces were called to the scene and searches are being conducted for the suspect while clarifying the circumstances of the incident,” police said.

There were no casualties to Israeli forces.