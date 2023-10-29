Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Fred Schaerli

An Islamic lynch mob stormed Makhachkala Airport in the Republic of Dagestan, a Muslim-Majority section of Russia, on Sunday night, after discovering a flight from Tel Aviv was about to land.

#Breaking: Hundreds of individuals breach Makhachkala Airport in Russia, allegedly in pursuit of passengers who arrived on a flight from Israel. pic.twitter.com/eMlxxK157Z — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 29, 2023

Hundreds of pro-Hamas Muslims screaming “Allahu Akbar” (the Islamic war cry God is Great) rampaged through the airport, hunting for Jews.

#BREAKING Locals in Dagestan storm Makhachkala airport after a flight arrived from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/t2KEpZt99T — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) October 29, 2023

The mob, waving Palestinian Authority flags, stormed the tarmac, forcing the Red Wings plane that had arrived from Israel to seal its doors to protect the passengers.

The mob checked the passports of any passengers they could find, hunting for the Israelis (Jews) — with no interference by police.

In ?? Makhachkala, locals storm the airport after a plane from Tel-Aviv arrives. They check passports, looking for Israelis. The police don’t interfere. #Israel #IsraelPalestine pic.twitter.com/2mnTBiq1kK — olexander scherba?? (@olex_scherba) October 29, 2023

Makhachkala Airport was shut down in response, and flights that were scheduled to arrive were placed on hold, according to AirLive.net.

Social media footage on Telegram showed the rioters stopping cards to check the documents of drivers and passengers, hunting for Israelis and Jews.

Antisemitism has been skyrocketing in the Caucasus, a region that includes Dagestan. A pro-Hamas mob raided a hotel in the city of Hasbiurt this weekend, hunting for Jews, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Yaroslav Trofimov.

Meanwhile, in Muslim areas of Russia’s north Caucasus, mobs raid hotels looking for Jews after rumors spread that some Israelis had moved there to flee the war. This video is from Dagestan, but similar incidents happened in Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia. pic.twitter.com/N0aZI9x5Cq — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) October 29, 2023

In Khasavyurt, Dagestan, a hotel posted a sign at the entrance, stating clearly: “Entry to citizens of Israel (Jews) strictly forbidden.”

Sound familiar? It should. Welcome back to 1938. And all it took was a Jewish refusal to tolerate massacre of Jews by terrorists, the Israeli decision to wage a war of self-defense.