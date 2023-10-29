Photo Credit: Zev Zamir / Wikimedia

Israel’s Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem summoned Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov to a protest call at the following a visit to Moscow by a delegation of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

“The Deputy Director of the Eurasia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Simona Halperin, made it clear to the Russian Ambassador that Israel views as serious the lack of unequivocal and clear condemnation of Hamas by Moscow, and Russia’s conduct in the international organizations (meaning the United Nations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement





“Hosting the leaders of Hamas, who are directly responsible for the murderous terrorist attack on October 7, for the kidnapping of hostages and the bloodshed of over 1,400 Israelis by them, conveys a message of legitimacy for terrorism against Israelis,” the Foreign Ministry said.