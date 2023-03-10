Photo Credit: Dall-e

Iran announced on Friday that Tehran and Riyadh will reopen their embassies and restore diplomatic relations. The Saudis have not yet released a statement.

The breakthrough in broken relations was reportedly brokered by the Chinese.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reports that a joint statement was inked between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China in an official ceremony on Friday. Both countries agreed to reopen embassies within two months.

IRNA reports, “Stressing respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other, the two countries agreed to implement the agreement on security cooperation signed on April 17, 2001, and the general agreement reached on May 27, 1998, aimed at fostering ties in economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth arenas.”

The move is a major blow in the battle to isolate Iran, which is considered the most dangerous actor in the region as they attempt to acquire nuclear weapons capabilities and support numerous terror groups in the region.

That the deal was brokered by China, is an even bigger blow to US interests.

Just this past Thursday, Saudi Arabia said it wanted to normalize ties with Israel if the United States provides it with security pledges and helps build out its civilian nuclear program, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.