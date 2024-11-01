Photo Credit: Courtesy of the University.

A British appeals tribunal reinstated the visa of a foreign university student on Thursday; she had lost it after publicly celebrating in Manchester the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to The Guardian, the court ruled that the Home Office had failed to demonstrate that the presence of Dana Abu Qamar, the 20-year-old leader of the Friends of Palestine Society at the University of Manchester, was “not conducive to public good.”

The visa of Abu Qamar, a citizen of Jordan and Canada whom British media described as a “Palestinian,” was revoked in December following an interview she gave immediately after the massacres to Sky News.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience … we are full of pride. We are really, really full of joy of what happened,” she said of the onslaught by thousands of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists who murdered some 1,200 people in Israel and abducted another 251 back to the Gaza Strip.

Abu Qamar said that immigration authorities told her that her visa had been revoked due to “national security” concerns.

She claimed to have expressed joy and pride not at the murders, but about the “breaking of the siege” on Gaza. “No logical person can conclude that I was supporting harm to any innocent civilians based on the context that was given,” she recently told LBC radio.

