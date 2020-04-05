Photo Credit: Wikimedia / UK Government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized Sunday evening after symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus persisted ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a spokesperson said in a statement from Number 10 Downing Street. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The news comes in the wake of a televised address to the nation delivered Sunday by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in support of those who are on the front lines of battling the deadly virus, as well as those “at home.”

Unsmiling, the monarch urged the nation to remember the courage and tenacity of those who fought on the front lines of World War II as well as those who supported them while staying at home. “Together we are tackling this disease,” the 93-year-old leader of the British Empire said, “and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

The address – only the fifth such occasion in Queen Elizabeth’s 68-year-long reign – included photos of children’s drawings of rainbows interspersed with footage of medical professionals at work taking care of coronavirus victims.

There were 47,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom as of Sunday. At least 4,934 Britons have died from the virus, and 135 have recovered since February 15.