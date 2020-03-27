Photo Credit: @BorisJohnson / Twitter

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday morning. After not feeling well, he got tested. He says his symptoms are mild – he has a temperature and cough – and he will be self-isolating.

In his tweet to his nation, Johnson said he will continue to work and run the country remotely from home. He thanked all the British people who are volunteering and helping other people. And of course, he reminded everyone to follow the measures and stay at home.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

