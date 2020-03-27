Photo Credit: @BorisJohnson / Twitter
UK PM Boris Johnson announcing he has Coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday morning. After not feeling well, he got tested. He says his symptoms are mild – he has a temperature and cough – and he will be self-isolating.

In his tweet to his nation, Johnson said he will continue to work and run the country remotely from home. He thanked all the British people who are volunteering and helping other people. And of course, he reminded everyone to follow the measures and stay at home.

