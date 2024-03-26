Photo Credit: Israel Permanent Mission to United Nations

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan read out an alternative UN Security Council resolution to the anti-Israel one (2728) approved today.

Israel's Ambassador to UN proposes an alternative Resolution to the one just passed (2728) calling for a ceasefire, thanks to U.S. not vetoing—and there's a plot twist. pic.twitter.com/0kVDIDvBBO — Daniel Roth (@daniel_c_roth) March 25, 2024

Advertisement





Erdan’s version was the one that should have been passed, and in fact it was, ten years ago, against Boko Haram.

Erdan pointed out that the Security Council condemned the recent terror attack in Russia but has still not condemned the Hamas massacre.

Proving once again, that the UN follows a different set of rules when it comes to Israel and the Jews.

The Security Council immediately condemned the ISIS terror attack at a concert in Russia. But to this day, the Security Council refuses to condemn the massacre that Hamas carried out at the Nova music festival in Israel. This is a disgrace! You discriminate between blood and… pic.twitter.com/fZH0bueEoI — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 25, 2024

I criticized the Security Council: why are you able to demand that Boko Haram terrorists lay down their weapons but are unable to demand it from Hamas terrorists?! Is the life of baby Kfir Bibas less important than the lives of children in Nigeria? For you, the blood of Israelis… pic.twitter.com/jwCFfXj1so — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 25, 2024