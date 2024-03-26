Photo Credit: Israel Permanent Mission to United Nations
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan read out an alternative UN Security Council resolution to the anti-Israel one (2728) approved today.

Erdan’s version was the one that should have been passed, and in fact it was, ten years ago, against Boko Haram.

Erdan pointed out that the Security Council condemned the recent terror attack in Russia but has still not condemned the Hamas massacre.

Proving once again, that the UN follows a different set of rules when it comes to Israel and the Jews.

