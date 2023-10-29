Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved an amendment to the 2016 Counter-Terrorism Law that will enable the State of Israel to designate individual terror operatives.

The amendment to the law will allow the Minister of Defense to designate individuals as terrorists: at present, the law only enables the designation of organizations.

The purpose of the amendment is to thwart the financing of individuals operating in various organizations, and in particular the Hamas terrorist organization, a spokesperson explained.

“This amendment will enhance the administrative measures that may be employed against individual terrorists and terrorist organizations. It will also address the issues of recruitment, financing, and the transfer of funds for terrorist purposes,” the government said in its statement.

The National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing in the Israel Ministry of Defense imposes the financial sanctions against terrorist organizations, a tool that has proven effective in the fight against terrorism.