Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF Spokesperson on Monday provided evidence that UNICEF first aid kits were used by Hamas murderers during their raid on Israeli civilians on October 7, killing more than 1,300 and injuring many thousands.

Humanitarian aid for the purpose of terrorism:@UNICEF first aid kits were used by Hamas jihadists during their raid on Israeli towns on October 7–where over 1,300 Israelis were murdered, thousands more were wounded. pic.twitter.com/fzEsg86S3D — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Advertisement





Meanwhile, according to Anadolu, Germany has avoided supporting UNICEF’s call for a cease-fire and the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza. Christian Democrat Christean Wagner on Friday said in response to a question about whether Germany supports UNICEF’s calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and establishing a humanitarian corridor:

“I’ll start again very fundamentally: Israel has the right under international law to defend itself against this terrorist attack by Hamas and to protect its own population. I would also like to reiterate that the right to self-defense naturally applies particularly in moments where the attacks continue. This also includes all measures aimed at stopping these attacks.”

UNICEF has been a promoter of anti-Israel propaganda for decades. A case in point is the UNICEF-funded Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) in the UK, which was cited by the UK Charity Commission for utilizing its annual income for political propaganda rather than for its stated purpose of providing medical aid. Complaints that led to the Charity Commission’s inquiry include inaccurate and misleading content on MAP’s website, such as material promoting racist hatred, false claims regarding the medical situation in the West Bank and Gaza, and the promotion of the antisemitic play “Seven Jewish Children.”

UNICEF spearheads a campaign to have Israel included on a UN blacklist of “grave” violators of children’s rights. The list appears as an annex to the UN Secretary-General’s annual report on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC). This political agenda is a primary facet of UNICEF’s activities relating to Israel, completely inconsistent with its mandate of “child protection” and from its guidelines for neutrality and impartiality.

UNICEF provides funding to anti-Zionist NGOs such as Breaking the Silence, and B’Tselem.

In recent years, UNICEF’s NGO “working group” members have invented new, looser standards to allege Israeli violations towards Palestinian students and schools. In an April 2020 publication on education in the West Bank, Save the Children – listed as a member of UNICEF’s “working group,” issued a report claiming “The denial of humanitarian access by Israeli forces,” with scant details or references to verify such claims. (NGO Monitor)