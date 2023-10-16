Photo Credit: Andy Ngo

Last Friday, Switzerland’s foreign minister said that Israel had the right to defend itself following the deadly attack by Hamas but said its response should be “proportionate.”

As Israel has been revving up its bombings on the Gaza Strip, presumably to soften it in advance of a ground invasion, the calls for proportionality in the West have been increasing, with few if any actually defining what they see as a proper, proportionate response on Israel’s part.

And then, on Sunday, British author and political commentator Douglas Murray, God bless him, offered a remarkably wry and cutting answer, which made him my friend for life. I suggest you suffer through the interviewer’s introduction, it’s well worth it, to hear Murray’s amazing response.