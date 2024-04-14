Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan on Saturday night sent an urgent letter to the president of the Security Council Vanessa Frazier, calling on the Council to hold an emergency meeting and demanding that they condemn Iran’s attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” Erdan tweeted.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday night condemned Iran’s attack against Israel as a “serious escalation” and called for an immediate cease-fire.

Guterres said in a statement “I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East. Neither the region nor the world can afford another war.”

Below is Erdan’s letter to Frazier: