Photo Credit: Shira Keinan/Israeli Ministry of Defense

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) responded on social media to video footage showing intercepted Iranian munitions over the Temple Mount. The Temple Mount is the Jewish people’s holiest site, currently under partial occupation by Islamists.

“Israel protected Al-Aqsa Mosque from destruction at the hands of Iran. Are the Anti-Israel haters going to thank Israel for protecting one of the holiest sites in Islam? No,” the congressman wrote.

“Are the Anti-Israel haters going to condemn Iran for endangering one of the holiest sites in Islam? No,” he added. “Selective outrage is their modus operandi.”

In another post, Torres wrote that “Even though Iran literally fired hundreds of missiles—drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles—against civilian areas in Israel, attempting mass murder, many in the media have dismissed Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel as ‘limited.’”

“Critics cannot help but downplay the actual wrongs against Israel and overplay the fictional wrongs by Israel,” he said.

“Watch Israel defending the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa Mosque from Iranian missile and drones,” wrote Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations.

“For the murderous ayatollah regime, murdering Israelis is more important than safeguarding Islamic holy sites,” he added. “The U.N. must clearly and unambiguously condemn the Iranian attack on Israel now.”

“If Israeli missile defense tech was a little less effective, or if an Iron Dome interceptor had suffered a technical glitch tonight, Iran could have completely destroyed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock,” stated Democratic Majority for Israel. “Think about it. Israel defended Al-Aqsa against Iran.”

? Watch: Israeli defense systems intercept Iranian missiles over the Temple Mount pic.twitter.com/oEebzijEGI — Israel ישראל ?? (@Israel) April 13, 2024