Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Gazans receive financial aid from Qatar at a post office in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 6, 2020.

Gaza citizens in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began receiving payments on Thursday after Israel agreed to a new distribution system that includes the involvement of the United Nations.

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi said that payments of $100 would be made to “95,000 needy families,” reported AFP.

The new mechanism Qatar implemented to make the payments came after pressure from Israel following the 11-day conflict in May, when Hamas and other terror factions started launching rocket barrages towards civilian populations in Israel.

Israeli officials claimed that the Qatari funds were going to Hamas and Hamas terrorists, rather than the poor. So now, Jerusalem must approve individuals receiving financial aid, who will withdraw money using United Nations-issued credit cards.

Separately, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Wednesday that the country has no plans to normalize relations with Israel, and that the Abraham Accords agreements between Israel and Arab countries run contrary to Doha’s foreign policy.

