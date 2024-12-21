Photo Credit: US Air Force photo/Senior Airman Christian Clausen / public domain

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have eliminated the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization in Syria in a targeted airstrike.

The assassination of Islamic State leader Abu Yusif (aka Mahmud) took place on December 19 (Thursday) in the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria.

The strike was carried out in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russian forces.

Two Islamic State operatives were killed in the strike, including Abu Yusif.

“This airstrike is part of CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” CENTCOM said in its announcement.

“As stated before, the United States — working with allies and partners in the region — will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute.

“ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria. We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria,” CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla said.

