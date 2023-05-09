Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

After a stormy night of dancing and joy, dawn broke on Mount Miron and the various complexes began to organize for morning prayer. So far, Eighty-six individuals have been treated by medical teams since the beginning of the Lag B’Omer festivities on Mount Meron. As of Tuesday at 9 AM, no major incidents have been reported.

Hundreds of United Hatzalah volunteers from across the country are operating in shifts around the clock at the site.

United Hatzalah Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel said: “So far, most of the people we have treated suffered from minor injuries such as contusions or weakness. 22 were transported to Ziv Medical Center in Tsfat for further treatment.”