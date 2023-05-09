Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Less than six hours after the overnight executions of three senior Islamic Jihad leaders in Gaza, Israeli security forces are operating Tuesday morning to arrest wanted persons in the Kasbah of Shechem. The arrest operation is of terrorists who have already carried out attacks and are planning to carry out more attacks. According to Aljazeera, the forces are closing in on a house in the Al-Yasmina neighborhood in the Old City of Shechem.

The security forces are looking to arrest two wanted men suspected of carrying out terrorist attacks. According to the army, during the operation, the forces used means to disperse demonstrations, including rocket fire and gas. This, according to eyewitnesses, was after gunmen opened fire on the soldiers who entered the city. The Red Crescent reported that six people were injured by live fire during the engagement and dozens were injured by smoke inhalation. According to the PA Ministry of Health, one of the injured is a 14-year-old boy who was wounded in the chest by a live shot and is in stable condition.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Kan 11 News Tuesday: “We are in the middle of an operation in the Kasbah of Nablus, by a special unit in cooperation with the Shin Bet. Wherever there is terrorism, we work to thwart it, or deal with those who committed terrorism as soon as we have the information and the conditions to do so.”

Tuesday’s operation in Shechem comes two days after the two terrorists who carried out the attack in the Jordan Valley about a month ago in which the members of the Dee family – Rina, Maya, and Lucy – were murdered, were killed in the city.