Photo Credit: courtesy, Dr. Yona Rubin

Pulmonary and Critical Care (ICU) physician at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Dr. Yona Rubin explains this week why it is a “life threatening risk” to go to synagogue, to go to a wedding and similar events, to visit friends or similar activities, and “even have small play dates or go out of your home, unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Advertisement



H/T to Rabbi Elchanan Poupko