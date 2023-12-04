Photo Credit: Flash90

During the first round of hostage releases, when the Red Cross received the hostages from Hamas, it relayed a message about their health condition to Magen David Adom. However, during later rounds, the international organization abandoned this protocol and refused to convey any message to its Israeli counterpart. On Sunday night, News 12 published an angry letter MDA CEO Eli Bin had sent Alessandra Menegon, Head of the ICRC delegation in Israel, in Bin accused the group: “You are not neutral.”

“If you can’t report to the MDA in real-time, and in addition, you don’t worry about and don’t deliver medicine to innocent kidnapped citizens who haven’t committed any crime, and if all your concern is for the murderers and the family members of terrorists who carried out attacks in Israel, then your role is completely non-essential. You did not help in real time a woman who needed medicine and medical care. I think you are far from being a neutral entity.”

Last week, Bin instructed his staff not to cooperate with the delegations of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with emphasis on Menegon.

While giving MDA the cold shoulder regarding the state of the hostages in Gaza, delegation head Menegon spent a great deal of time advocating for PA Arab terrorists in Israeli prisons.