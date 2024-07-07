Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Manchester mosque has issued an official apology after a Jewish Conservative Party candidate it had invited to speak was called a “snake” by bigoted hecklers.

After Rabbi Arnold Saunders, the Conservative candidate in the Bury South parliamentary district of Manchester, spoke at the Masjid Bilal Islamic Centre in Prestwich, he was harassed by several individuals in an incident captured on video.

“The event was well received and the Rabbi was welcomed, and most people present engaged positively with the Rabbi,” read a statement issued by the mosque. “Unfortunately one or two individuals questioned the Rabbi in a hostile manner and this clip has been widely circulated. This clip was recorded by one of the individuals himself.”

Disgusting treatment of an elder. Rabbi Arnold Saunders, who was invited by elders of a local mosque was targeted due to his Jewish faith. Extremism and bigotry in our country is increasing and we need to stand in solidarity with one another. pic.twitter.com/OSWSsEhIPq — Abbasi  (@MohammedAbbasi) July 1, 2024

The video shows a man demanding Saunders “condemn the IDF” before being told “nobody wants you here, leave” and “you justified children to be murdered … when you are with your own people these are the things you say, then you come here and smile like a snake.”

Our comment on the awful abuse directed against Rabbi Arnold Saunders in the Bury South constituency. https://t.co/30KqOoRNkq pic.twitter.com/YnFpjiXL0J — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) July 1, 2024

The mosque said Saunders “was treated inappropriately and disrespectfully. Any genuine political questions should have been raised respectfully.”

Expressing regret for the insults, the mosque stated it had “already apologized to the Rabbi for how he was treated and wish to extend our apologies to others who have seen the clip and are upset by it.”

On Thursday, Saunders lost his race by 9,000 votes to Labour Party candidate Christian Wakeford.

