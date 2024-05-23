Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon / TPS

A barrage of at least 30 rockets was launched at communities in the Upper Galilee on Thursday morning by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Kiryat Shmona, Metula and Tel Hai were among the communities where Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were activated.

A number of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system. There was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

“Some of the launches were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

In response, an IAF aircraft struck and destroyed the launcher from which the projectiles were fired,” the IDF said.

Hezbollah continues to target civilian communities in northern Israel; on Tuesday, a house in one of the communities was damaged beyond repair by a terrorist rocket fired from Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Air Force targeted a vehicle carrying a wanted Hezbollah terrorist in Nabatieh.

According to an announcement by the Iranian proxy, the target was Mohammad Ali Nasser Faran “Nasser,” born in 1989 from the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.