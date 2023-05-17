Photo Credit: Nir Arieli

More than 350 future Olim attended an “Aliyah-In-One” Day event on Tuesday. The first-ever event of this kind took place at the Glenpointe Marriott in Teaneck, New Jersey, and was aimed at expediting the Aliyah process for those who were already in the advanced stages of immigrating to Israel, offering a full range of Aliyah services under one roof.

The day was hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh, The Jewish Agency for Israel, and Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, in co-operation with JNF-KKL, and the Jewish National Fund-USA.

Representatives of the Jewish Agency for Israel were on hand to conduct Aliyah interviews and provide the option for future Olim to present original documents to complete their Aliyah portfolios. Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration held consultations to discuss services they provide, such as Aliyah eligibility and statuses, programs and benefits available to new Olim, and general Aliyah information.

Another service that was offered at the event: fingerprinting and ordering of identity histories and summaries for conducting US FBI background checks, and apostille authentication for US documents, such as birth certificates, and marital or personal status certificates.

Nefesh B’Nefesh staff at the event discussed Aliyah plans and provided insight into any Aliyah needs, such as education, communities, and employment.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer said: “I see the immense value in the connection and cooperation between all the parties involved in the encouragement and acclimation side of the Aliyah process. Each respective organization plays a unique role and adds its own nuance to the Aliyah journey. I commend Nefesh B’Nefesh and The Jewish Agency for Israel on the Aliyah-in-One event, which fulfills this vision and creates a connection between all of these organizations in making Aliyah accessible and as seamless as possible.”

He added: “We are currently in the process of creating a unique plan for those who wish to make Aliyah from North America. I have full confidence that the cooperation that was established surrounding this initiative will assist in the overall success of this plan.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, said: “After working tirelessly with all our Aliyah partners, it has been remarkable to see this one-stop-shop come to fruition. This first-of-its-kind event truly demonstrates the power of working together with a common goal of serving our Olim as best as possible. It is inspiring to see the hundreds of future Olim gathered today to receive advice from top Aliyah professionals, knowing that this guidance will help prepare them for successful moves to Israel.”