Photo Credit: Nefesh B’Nefesh

Living Financially Smarter in Israel on Sunday hosted its second annual conference on financial literacy in Jerusalem, following last year’s inaugural conference, in partnership with Nefesh B’Nefesh, and sponsored by Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot.

The conference offered a variety of sessions, teaching attendees valuable financial planning strategies, and tips on navigating Israel’s financial landscape effectively. Additionally, this year’s conference featured specialized sessions addressing financial concerns amid the Iron Swords War, with lecturers offering advice on stabilizing finances during times of economic uncertainty. Lone Soldiers currently serving in active duty and reserves were offered discounted tickets and participants were able to attend both day and evening tracks tailored to different attendee demographics and schedules.

Advertisement





Rifka Lebowitz, founder of the widely followed Living Financially Smarter in Israel Facebook group, and a certified financial planner, shared advice on optimizing your finances in Israel. Other finance experts at the conference included: Marc Reiss, Head of Foreign Resident and New Immigrant Activities at Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, Miriam Shatsky, Advocate Wills & Estates Attorney, Yaacov Jacob, certified public accountant at Philip Stein and Associates, and Danny Newman, senior agent, and branch manager at Goldfus Insurance, and several others.

“Everyone in Israel is affected by the war, there are those grappling with disrupted incomes, displaced homes, and profound loss, or just worried about the situation and how it will affect them,” said Rifka Lebowitz, CFP and founder of Living Financially Smarter in Israel Facebook group. “This conference provides strategies for preserving assets and preparing for recovery during turbulent times. By planning ahead, we defy those seeking to break our spirit, showcasing our resilience.”

“Over the years, we have seen that our Olim engage in extensive financial planning and preparation for their Aliyah – arguably one of the most significant and life-changing decisions a person will make. Establishing a home and a life in Israel presents its own set of difficulties, especially during challenging and unstable times,” said Sarah Kantor, Head of Events & Marketing at Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Today’s sessions empowered hundreds of Olim with essential information and connections to make informed decisions for themselves and their families in their new home in Israel.”