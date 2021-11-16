Masa Israel Journey, founded by the Jewish Agency for Israel and the government of Israel, celebrated the arrival of more than 100 certified doctors from six countries at the opening ceremony of the Masa Doctors program on Monday.
The event, which took place at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv, kicked off the eight-month program that prepares fellows for an exam through the Israeli Ministry of Health that functionally grants passing Fellows an Israeli medical license.
The Fellows come from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Lithuania.
Masa CEO Ofer Gutman and Israeli Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata were among the speakers at the event with greetings by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.