Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yad Ezer L’Haver

On Tuesday night, ten women ages 75 to 95 will walk a runway in the auditorium of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and tell their life stories to the audience. They’ll be dressed in their nicest clothes and wear jewelry and make-up in a unique beauty pageant. They represent the last generation of Holocaust survivors.

The Yad Ezer L’Haver (Helping Hand to a Friend) Foundation has been holding the Miss Holocaust Survivor beauty pageant for several years, but after 2018, the event has been postponed due to the Corona pandemic. This year, the pageant is being held and broadcast live starting at 5:30 PM Tuesday .

Advertisement



The ten contestants, chosen from among hundreds of women, will be pampered by a team of professional makeup artists, hairdressers, and stylists in preparation for the pageant. International model and TV presenter Moran Atias will be the MC, accompanied on stage by entertainer, composer, and musical arranger Nancy Brandes. Singer Rotem Cohen will also entertain the crowd. The pageant’s judges will be Lea Schenirer, representing the second generation Holocaust survivors, Miss Israel 1992 Ravit Asaf, event producer Irit Rahamim, News12 chairwoman Tamar Hausner-Raveh, businesswoman Pnina Rosenblum, model and businesswoman Nataly Dadon, businesswoman Ruth Leviev-Yelizarov, the new Miss Israel 2021 Noa Kochba, crowned just a few days ago, and Miss Teen Israel 2021Yarin Buzaglo.

You are invited to vote for your favorite contestant here.

The event organizers are telling us that the final preparations for the pageant are already underway in the auditorium of the Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street in Jerusalem’s city center. The women, who radiate both external and internal beauty, will appear with the traditional ribbons, tiaras, and bouquets.

According to the organizers, the pageant aims to bring happiness to these heroines who survived the Holocaust, make a dream come true for them, pamper them, shower them with attention, and add joy to their lives.