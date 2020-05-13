Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An Arab attacked and stabbed an Israeli security guard at the entrance to the Tel Hashomer hospital in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday afternoon. Security guards on-site responded by shooting the man.

The police stated that an initial inquiry shows that the incident was criminal and not terrorism.

It began as an altercation between the stabber and someone else in the hospital. During the argument the attacker pulled out a knife, but didn’t stab this first person. The argument reportedly began after the attacker refused to wear a mask, and was asked to leave to the hospital.

The armed attacker was confronted by guards outside the entrance to the hospital. He then stabbed one of the guards in the head. The other guards shot the attacker.

The guard is in light condition and was treated by a medical team for a wound in his head.

The stabber was in severe condition and subsequently died of his injuries.

A photo from the scene viewed by TPS shows a woman, since identified as his mother, in full Muslim garb standing over the stabber after he was shot.