A Jewish shepherd was attacked severely with clubs on Friday by Bedouin thugs in the pastures of the Mevo’ot Yericho. The shepherd was injured and sought medical treatment, and later came to the Binyamin police station to file a complaint. The police detained several Bedouins for questioning.

The Bedouins, who were armed with clubs, apparently came from the illegal Bedouin outpost of Arjat, which sits partly within the jurisdiction of the Mevo’ot Yericho settlement. The shepherd called for help, and only after the Bedouins noticed the herd owner and security forces who quickly arrived on the scene did they leave the shepherd alone.

Settlement residents said that the attack was preceded by incitement by anarchists and left-wing activists, which increased in recent days and focused on the Jewish shepherds in the area. The settlers referred to several posts published last week by extreme leftist activist Guy Hirschfeld, a member of “Looking the occupation in the eyes,” in which he documents the shepherd who was later attacked, calling him a terrorist.

Below is a video of Guy Hirschfeld who brings in American volunteers to stir up trouble with Jewish shepherds.

For too long we turned our eyes away.

The area is sizzling and violence is surging.

Our presence in Ras El-Ein is not a choice but a necessity.

When we are there we are a barrier between the settlers’ violence and the Palestinians; when we are not there the Jewish terror goes… pic.twitter.com/v5UTqcTVhW — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) July 1, 2024

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid society, who is assisting the shepherd in exercising his rights as a crime victim, said, “This incident was serious, it was a real lynching, which must be dealt with urgently by the security forces. The offenders must be brought to justice. Such a case could have ended differently, in murder, as has already happened. The deterrence must be sharp and painful and the offenders must be sentenced to long years behind bars.”

“The incitement on the social networks by the left-wing activists is translated by the Bedouins into severe violence against the Jewish shepherds,” said the owner of the farm. “We were very close to a second Binyamin Achimeir incident, God forbid.”

On April 13, PA terrorists murdered a 14-year-old Jewish shepherd on Friday while he was grazing his sheep near his community in the Binyamin region (Arab Terrorists Murder 14-Yr-Old Jewish Shepherd in Binyamin).

