Photo Credit: Yigal Tapasi of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority

Were you looking for a respite from the troubles engulfing our planet? We have just the cure for you: images of sweet, little sea turtle hatchlings racing to the water. I, personally, can’t have enough of these. It’s like kitty videos, but cold blooded.

Advertisement



This was shot on Thursday morning, in the Palmachim National Park, by Yigal Tapasi of Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority.