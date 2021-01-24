Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday released its report, “Israel in Figures: Selected Data from the Statistical Abstract of Israel 2020.” The data relate to 28 topics, which include numerous indices reflecting the current status of Israel with regard to society, the economy, the environment, and infrastructure.

The Statistical Abstract and its products (tables and maps) are published on the Central Bureau of Statistics website, which also includes statistical data on various topics, which the Central Bureau of Statistics collects and processes for the public at large and for decision-makers.

We picked and chose some of the summaries we know all of us are curious about. All the figures are based on data collected in 2019, which means the one the CBS releases in 2021 should really be a page turner.

POPULATION

HEALTH

EDUCATION

WELFARE

STANDARD OF LIVING

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

BUSINESS

CONSTRUCTION, HOUSING, AND REAL ESTATE

ENVIRONMENT

PUBLIC ATTITUDES AND PERCEPTIONS