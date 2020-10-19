Photo Credit: MDA operational documentation

A man, 28, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murdering his partner in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa. The suspect was arrested after he had caught the attention of police officers as he walked down the street without a facemask. In conversation with him, the officers became suspicious and they realized that his identity and the identity of his partner were known to them.

Acting on their suspicions, the police arrived at the apartment and found the lifeless body of the woman, in her 30s. She had stab wounds in her upper body and a Magen David Adom crew on the scene called her death.

The murdered woman was originally from Kaukab Abu al-Hija in northern Israel, and her partner is originally from Jadeidi-Makr near Acre.

MDA paramedic Anan Abu Yaman, reported: “When we arrived at the scene, we joined the police and fire brigade and together we entered the apartment. The woman was unconscious, we performed a medical examination, she was without signs of life and we had to determine her death on the spot.”

Hagit Pe’er, chair of Na’amat, the largest women’s movement in Israel, said in response to the incident: “The wave of terror against women continues, the writing is on the wall and the government just does not care. The best evidence for this is the plan to combat violence that was already approved in 2017 by the government and to this day has not been implemented. About 200,000 women in Israel live under violent conditions – and while the corona has turned their homes into prisons, the economic and psychological pressures are endangering their very lives.”

“We’re tired of the lip service of elected officials after every such murder – what are they doing to prevent the next murder?” Pe’er asked.

According to data from the Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit organization based in Lod (Israel), New York City, and London that “strives to fulfill the promise of full and equal citizenship and complete equality of social and political rights for Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens,” 67 Arab Israelis have been murdered since the beginning of 2020, including 13 women.