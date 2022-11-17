Photo Credit: Israel Experience Facebook

Amos Hermon recently announced he would be stepping down in the coming months after 13 years as CEO of Israel Experience and over thirty years of Jewish-Zionist senior leadership roles at the Jewish Agency for Israel. To mark his achievements at the helm, Hermon was awarded the Jerusalem Shield.

Before Israel Experience, Hermon served for 13 years as Chairman of The Board of the Education Department at the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Israel Experience is the leading organizer for Taglit-Birthright and Masa programs, running a variety of internship and volunteer programs, and academic studies. Close to 80% of young participants under the age of 18 who arrive in Israel every year, come through the company for an Israeli experience.

The record-breaking number of more than half a million young people that shared a significant experience with Israel Experience in the last twenty years, puts the company at the forefront, making ‘ Israel Experience’ the largest inbound tourism company in Israel, both in terms of sales turnover and the number of overnight stays that have been spent at tourist accommodation establishments in Israel.

Israel Experience, the Jewish Agency’s education subsidiary company, has enriched the Jewish world and become one of the most important venues for Jewish education, a crucial resource for strengthening Jewish identity, public diplomacy, and advocacy, as well as fighting antisemitism. Each year the company brings over 30,000 participants from more than 50 countries for both short and long-term programs, with the goal of being a leading force in shaping the lives of tens of thousands of young people, creating a living bridge, an ongoing interaction with Israel, a stronghold for building and maintaining pride in Israel and Jewish life.

At the award ceremony, Hermon spoke of the “urgent need to strengthen Jewish identity and solidarity with Israel in light of the dramatic increase of antisemitic incidents confronting Jewish communities and campuses throughout the world.”