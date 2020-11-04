Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Numerous streets in the coastal city of Ashdod have flooded Tuesday night causing a series of emergencies throughout the city.

United Hatzalah volunteers have been responding to emergency calls for help throughout the city since the early hours of the morning Wednesday.

These emergencies include people trapped in elevators, in their cars in flooded streets, and people slipping and falling on the wet pavements.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and regional spokesperson for Ashdod Avi Amar said: “So far, due to our quick response, most of the incidents did not result in casualties except for one man who suffered light contusions after falling while walking in the street.”