Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

This past Friday, a teacher in a newly reopened elementary school in the Israeli city of Rehovot (Rechovot) was confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus. The class and staff that came in contact with the teacher were sent into quarantine.

On Sunday, a second teacher was confirmed to have been infected.

Advertisement



On Tuesday, two students were also confirmed to have been infected.

And on Wednesday, a third teacher was confirmed to have caught the Coronavirus, placing the total number of infected at this particular school, so far at five.

Rehovot mayor Rachamim Malul has called on the Ministry of Health to test all the students of the school and all the families now in quarantine.

There has been concern that the government reopened the schools too soon due to public pressure.