The Knesset Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by MK Michael Biton (Blue&White), on Monday established a Road Safety Subcommittee, chaired by MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid). The creation of the new subcommittee follows one of Israel’s bloodiest weekends on the roads.

Over the weekend, ten people were killed in various road accidents in Israel:

On Friday, a 50-year-old man was killed in a car overturn on Road 40, near the Ohelim junction south of Be’er Sheva.

Three men in their 20s were killed on Saturday in a car accident at Tamra Junction after their vehicle had overturned.

Four people, including two children, were killed in a serious accident at the Ofarim junction. In that accident, the mother, 34, who was pregnant at the time of the accident, was seriously injured and lost her fetus.

A 47-year-old man whose tractor overturned on a dirt road between the town of Araba and Road 7955 was confirmed dead.

On Sunday morning, a 50-year-old woman was killed in an accident on Road 4316, near Gamzu in the Modi’in area. Another woman in her 50s was seriously injured.

According to the National Road Safety Authority, 341 people have lost their lives on Israel’s roads since the beginning of 2021.

Economic Affairs Committee Chair MK Biton noted the high number of road deaths over the past weekend and called for forming a ministerial committee to examine the issue, “which requires constant treatment.”

MK Toporovsky said, “Ten people were killed in road accidents over the weekend; another reminder of the importance of promoting road safety and investing in life-saving infrastructures. The subcommittee will be a home for every issue related to saving the lives of those who use the roads and will promote outside the box ideas in search of creative solutions.”

“I wish to thank Committee Chair MK Biton, a full partner in this important fight who assisted in the establishment of the subcommittee,” MK Toporovsky said. “I am certain that we will continue working together to save lives.”