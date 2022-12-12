Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Back in 2013, NGO Monitor listed the Konrad Adenauer Foundation among the funders of the vehemently antisemitic NGO MIFTAH, founded in 1998 by Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council. On March 27, 2013, MIFTAH posted an article, in Arabic, by Nawaf al-Zaru, who wrote, “Does Obama in fact know the relationship, for example, between ‘Passover’ and ‘Christian blood’…?! Or ‘Passover’ and ‘Jewish blood rituals…?! Much of the historical stories and tales about Jewish blood rituals in Europe are based on real rituals and are not false as they claim; ‘the Jews used the blood of Christians in the Jewish Passover’…”

The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, which receives its funding from the German government, has since been funding 972 Magazine, and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), according to the NGO Monitor. Other German government-supported funds such as the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, and the Heinrich Böll Foundation, have been paying the bill for equally despicable NGOs that blend antisemitic and anti-Israel messages.

On Sunday, Ynet reported about a survey that was conducted on behalf of the Anti-Defamation League and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, according to which “81% of Israeli youth have encountered antisemitism on the Internet, either in general or private, and 27% have personally experienced curses online for being Jewish.”

Had the prophet Elijah read about this collaboration between the ADL and the KAF, he would have surely repeated his famous accusation: Did you murder and inherit your victim? (I Kings 29:19)

Or, as the Director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Israel, Dr. Beatrice Gorawantschy, put it: “The results of the survey are shocking and cause great concern. This is a wake-up call for all of us. We see these data as a warning sign, which will only increase our determination to fight even more strongly against antisemitism, and all forms of expressions of hatred and violence.”

She added: “In our collaboration with the ADL we seek to inform, expose, explain, shock, show solidarity, and stimulate awareness and constant thought on this important issue.”

After MIFTAH had been exposed for publishing a vile antisemitic blood libel article, they took the piece down and blamed its publication on a junior staff member, noting that “the said staffer has been reprimanded and all our staff has been informed as to the disgusting and repulsive phenomena of blood libel or accusation, including its use against Jews. Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, as founder, has nothing to do with the day-to-day management at MIFTAH and was in no way involved in this incident. We express our sincerest regret for the offense caused by the oversight that resulted in said publication.”

Scholars to UN: Don’t adopt ‘weaponised’ antisemitism definition https://t.co/eQP1c50u1I — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) November 4, 2022

Well, only about a month ago, Ashrawi shared an article by Andrew Rettman on the EU Observer, attacking the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism that includes Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust; Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor; Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation; Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis; and Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

Ashrawi called on the UN, in the name of “scholars”: Don’t adopt the ‘weaponized’ antisemitism definition.

How much of that was paid for by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation? Ora Shapiro reported in Ynet on

Miftah is funded directly by Germany (via Konrad-Adenauer Foundation in the Palestinian Autonomous Territories) as well as by other European governments. Because these foundations do not have evaluation or monitoring mechanisms in place to control the implementation of projects and ensure that funding is not misappropriated, the governments are often uninformed of how taxpayer money is being used. In private correspondence with the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, they explained that their “cooperation is limited to the implementation of joint workshops in the field of promoting good governance” and that they do not grant “institutional funding.” These rationales are insufficient and allow funders to distance themselves from the anti-Semitic activities of radical organizations like Miftah. Antisemitic cartoons, brochures, claims, whether published in Germany or supported by German tax-payer money, endanger Jews and undermine the special German-Israeli relations. Promoting hate-filled ideologies, systematically demonizing Jews, and denying Israel’s right to exist, runs counter to stated missions of organizations like Miftah, which claim to encourage peace and promote conflict resolution. Despite the extensive evidence of NGO antisemitism, governments nonetheless continue to fund these groups. Officials justify the funding under the pretense that it is intended for distinct “projects” unrelated to the grantee’s wider agenda and expressions of antisemitism. However, funders are enablers, and share full responsibility for the activities of their grantees – including promoting hate and intolerance.

The survey was conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute using a combined telephone and internet survey, ‘ןאי a “probabilistic random sample of 708 young respondents from among the Jewish population between the ages of 15 and 18.”