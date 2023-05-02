Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Less than an hour after the completion of a security assessment convened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza terrorists again launched an attack on civilians in southern Israel.

According to the IDF, Gaza terrorists fired at least six mortar shells at Israel, although some failed to clear the border and landed instead in Gaza. A number of others landed in the area of the security fence along Israel’s southern border.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in open areas only. No injuries were reported.

Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other top defense and security officials decided during the assessment to authorize a “significant” retaliatory attack against the Gaza terrorists, who fired dozens of rockets at Israeli civilians over the course of the day.

In addition, it was decided to deploy Iron Dome batteries across the country, from north to south, in anticipation of more rocket fire, including possibly from Lebanon, across Israel’s northern border.