Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry is preparing to require all Israelis to wear face masks whenever they step outside their homes, in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a report published Monday by Ynet.

For those who do not yet have such equipment, the ministry is expected to recommend civilians cover face and nose with a makeshift mask created by using cloth from the home.

Up to this point, medical professionals at both the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Israel’s Health Ministry have both said using masks to prevent the transmission of the virus has not been useful.

It was said the masks were needed for medical personnel in hospitals and other medical settings in order to prevent the professionals from contracting the virus from patients they are working with.