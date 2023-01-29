Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

In response to the Neve Yaakov terror attack on Friday, in which 7 people were murdered outside a synagogue, including a 14-year-old boy, the Israeli cabinet made a number of decisions on Saturday night that will be implemented in response:

1. The home of the terrorist who carried out the terrorist attack in Jerusalem will be sealed immediately ahead of its demolition.

2. National insurance rights and additional benefits for the families of terrorists that support terrorism will be revoked.

3. Legislation on the revocation of Israeli identity cards of the families of terrorists that support terrorism will be discussed at tomorrow’s Government meeting.

4. Firearm licensing will be expedited and expanded in order to enable thousands of additional citizens to carry weapons.

5. In response to the abhorrent attacks and the celebrations in their wake, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided on steps to strengthen settlement that will be submitted this week.

6. The reinforcement of military and police units, expanded arrests and focused operations to collect illegal weapons will be carried out.