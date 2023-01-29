Photo Credit: TPS

There are reports of yet another terror attack. This one is took place near the northern entrance Kedumim, just before midnight on Saturday night.

התפרעויות של ערבים ויידוי בקבוקי תבערה לעבר כוחותינו ב-אל ערוב , כוחותינו משיבים בירי לעבר המחבלים pic.twitter.com/ufBcjAJTdn — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 28, 2023

Advertisement





The security center noted a suspicious person near the fence and directed the civilian security guard patrol to the location. The guard spotted the terrorist, armed with a pistol. One of the guards returned fire killing the terrorist. The terrorist did not succeed in entering the town.

Residents have been told to stay indoors as security check if a second terrorist may have infiltrated into the town.