There are reports of multiple explosions in Iran on Saturday evening, as well as reports of increased air activity.

According to an Al Arabiya report, Iran claims there was an unsuccessful drone attack against a military facility linked to Iran’s Defense Ministry in Isfahan. But there are reports of explosions in multiple cities. There are also reports of an attack on the T4 base in Syria.

According to Abu Ali Express:

“According to Iranian reports, a total of four explosions occurred at the site. Some eyewitnesses reported that prior to the explosions, they spotted several suicide drones and started filming (which is how they were able to capture the explosions on film).

Official sources claim that there were no casualties in the explosions.

Despite this, unofficial sources report on a large number of emergency vehicles making their way to the location.”

Video from Isfahan this evening where there was an explosion this evening at an #Iran MODAFL ammunition manufacturing facility, per Iranian media. Here in this video the narrator claims there was a drone involved. pic.twitter.com/eyBxMUCCWC — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 28, 2023

?اداعا شده این تصویر مربوط به بامداد ۲۹ ژانویه‌ی ۲۰۲۳ در تهران است.

«این خبر را نمی‌توان تایید یا تکذیب کرد»#ایران pic.twitter.com/EjjJgQPXWx — Punisher346 ( Z )?????? (@punisher346) January 28, 2023