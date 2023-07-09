Photo Credit: Amit Shabi/Pool

The Ministerial Committee for National Security Affairs (the Political and Security Cabinet) decided by a majority vote of eight against one, with one abstention, to adopt the proposed resolution brought before it by Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel will work to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Israel, however will continue to advance its legal efforts to stop the PA’s activities against Israel in the international legal-political arena, and its incitement against Israel in its communication and education systems, from the payments to the families of the terrorists and murderers, and from the illegal construction in the areas of Judea and Samaria under joint control with Israel known as Area C.

The rest of the Prime Minister’s proposals that came up in the Cabinet meeting were unanimously accepted including the following:

The security forces will continue to act with determination to thwart terrorism.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense will bring before the Cabinet measures to stabilize the civilian situation in the Palestinian Authority areas.

The cabinet unanimously supported the defense minister’s statement that the calls for resistance seriously damage Israel’s security, and that they must be condemned and action should be taken to allow the security forces to leave the political discourse.